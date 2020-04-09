Seven Illegal Land Dealers Nabbed In Ndola.

Police in Ndola have arrested seven illegal land dealers who were found allocating plots in Dola Hill.

Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza said the seven have been detained in police custody.

She said the local authority has several times warned against illegal land allocation.

“The Ndola City Council, working with Zambia Police, has arrested seven unscrupulous land dealers in Ndola’s Dola Hill area who were found illegally allocating plots. The Local Authority, accompanied by State Police, found the seven on site, arrested them and were charged with criminal trespass, threatening violence as well as conduct likely to breach peace as they had earlier threatened legal land owners of the said plots,” Ms. Mwanza said.

“Thus, Ndola City Council would like to send a strong warning to the would be perpetrators of the vice that the Local Authority remains equal to the task and will not tolerate any unscrupulous dealings on land irrespective of any political affiliation. The Ndola City Council will see to it that the seven are prosecuted and the law followed to the letter in order to deter would be offenders.”

She said the land which was tampered with was legally planned.

“The Local Authority notes that the land that was being tampered with was legally planned and allocated to applicants who went through applications, interviews and paid for their site and thus should not be inconvenienced,” Ms Mwanza said.

And Ndola Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya has advised members of the Public not to purchase land from any persons other than the council, which the planning authority or the Ministry of Lands.

Mr. Bwalya has advised fully paid up legal owners to quickly collect their recommendation letters for onward submission to the Ministry of Lands for settlement of payments for the Invitation to Treat and processing of Title Deeds.

“Legal land owners are further advised to get in touch with the Department of City Planning to be shown their plots on site and ensure they are secured by developing them within the stipulated time frame,” Mr. Bwalya advised.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.