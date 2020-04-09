ZESCO Announces A 15-hour Load Shedding Schedule.

Zesco Limited has announced a 15-hour load shedding schedule for the next 10 days due to loss of supply from an independent producer.

Zesco public relations manager Hazel Zulu stated that one of the independent producer’s generating units has a fault, leading to a loss of supply of 132 megawatts of power.

“It should be noted that this additional load shedding has become essential in order to protect the power system from collapse and to ensure that the available power is distributed equitably to all customers,” Ms. Zulu stated.

“We, however, continue to appeal to our customers to employ energy efficiency and conservation initiatives such as completely switching off lights and electrical appliances when not in use as well as consider migrating to the use of gas for cooking and solar for lighting. Zesco deeply regrets the inconvenience this will cause to our esteemed customers.”

