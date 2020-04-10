COVID-19 | LATEST UPDATE!

Zambia has just confirmed a second Covid-19 death of a man who was taken to UTH in an unconscious state. He died later in an isolation ICU ward. The Task Force has made a follow up to identify and test all his possible contacts. He was staying alone.
This brings the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 40. 25 have been discharged leaving 13 still admitted. From the latest tests in the last 24 hrs, there has been no new positive cases. The Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, who was addressing the Press Briefing, has emphasised the need to follow the Presidential Directives on COVID-19 preventive measures.
