OPINION: We Support The IBA’s Decision, Prime TV Must Respect The Need To Self Regulate And Prioritize National Unity, Security And Development.

Information and communication are decisive factors nowadays in any social, economic and cultural development, and doubtless the most distinctive feature of the new era in which the world is living.

Democracy, consequently, cannot exist without information and communication, and this is evident in the simple fact that any democracy, in order to flourish, must provide for the participation of its citizens in public affairs, and this in not possible unless the citizens and the institutions are able to receive the information they need and express themselves publicly.

Provide the public with wrong information and they end up making wrong decisions. Journalists and traditional media, as a result, should at all times put themselves in a position to provide leadership about what constitutes ethical freedom of expression.

A sure sign of professionalism and responsible journalism is the ability to hold ourselves accountable. When we commit errors we must correct them and our expressions of regret must be sincere not cynical. We must listen to the concerns of our audience. We should strive to do no harm. What we publish may be hurtful, but we should be aware of the impact of our words on the lives of others.

At Zambia Reports, we may not be saints but we believe in and practice journalism for positive social change. This means that enemies of progress who can only survive if Zambians are suffering are our enemies, too. We believe that there is an urgent need to always think about the plight of an ordinary child in rural Zambia and not the political ambitions of a selected few.

We cannot always guarantee the ‘truth’, but getting the facts right is the cardinal principle of journalism and this has led some of our articles being published late. We always strive for accuracy, giving all the relevant facts we have and ensure that they have been checked.

So if you think we will sympathise with Prime TV, who chose to intentionally spread lies to prop up the 2021 political ambitions of one person at the expense of national security, you are on a wrong platform. You may recall that Prime TV, at one time during a by-election in Western Province, even concocted a story that Mr. Hichilema spent 8 hours in the bush dodging police bullets and presented it as a main news item.

Now imagine what would have happened in Zambia had anything happened to Mr. Hichilema, let’s say losing his life in a road traffic accident on his way back from the said botched by-election campaign! This is the level of irresponsible behaviour that many cannot see about Prime TV and yet we know that it is the similar compromised journalism that led to the death of nearly a million Rwandans in that country’s genocide.

Media houses must be independent voices; we should not act, formally or informally, on behalf of special interests whether political, corporate or cultural. We should declare to the audience any of our political affiliations, financial arrangements or other personal information that might constitute a conflict of interest.

The opposition must not set this country on fire by supporting unethical journalism. It’s a fact that several attempts were made to bring Prime TV to being professional but it kept taking to the wrong lane. Media freedoms come with huge responsibilities and as such those who see them as only a source of money must be removed.

