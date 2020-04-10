Patrons Nabbed At Chris Mall Lodge For Violating COVID-19 Measures

Lusaka – Friday 10th April, 2020.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo last night swung into action and helped arrest patrons found at a Chamba Valley Lodge for violating COVID-19 measures.

Also arrested among these was Lusaka based scribe, Francis Chipalo who was caught in the web together with other patrons during the Bowman Lusambo led inspection of public adherence to Presidential Orders in the Prevention COVID-19.

Lusambo led a team of Police Officers who raided Chris Mall Lodge in Chamba Valley area where they found patrons enjoying good life and ignoring orders to shut bars, taverns, casinos and others to encourage social-distancing measures.

The Lodge is owned by Crispin Chiinda, aspiring candidate for Munali Constituency. But Chris Chiinda has posted a facebook status explaining that he was not among those arrested from his Lodge. He has called on Lusaka residents to support the efforts by Lusaka Province, Bowman Lusambo.

“Good morning friends, Minister Bowman C. Lusambo is doing a good job we all need to support him and obey Presidential orders on Covid 19 which has claimed many lives in the world.

Last night he visited my lodge in Chamba Valley and went to the lodge garden bar which is rented out and found people there sadly most of them are my employees, they were picked and spent a night in police cells.

I was there not because I was among them but as the owner of the property and my office is there, I did not know there were people there since it was so quite, the bar is away from the rooms, I support the ministers action we need to stay home and only move for essentials. Let’s continue to sensitize our people and support president Edgar Lungu in fighting COVID 19,” Chrispin Chiinda posted.

