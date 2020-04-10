President Edgar Lungu Offers Direction On COVID-19 Prevention In His Second Address To The Nation

Lusaka – 9th April, 2020.

Today, seventeen (17) patients have been discharged and out of 82 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, no new

positive cases have been reported in the last twenty-four (24) hours. This marks the seventh consecutive day

with no new positive case recorded in Zambia.

Therefore, our cumulative numbers are as follows. Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Zambia remain at 39, with one death, 24 discharges. Currently 14 patients are admitted, among them two on the Copperbelt.

There is still an opportunity to sustain these gains that we have attained todate and preserve the country’s health security by scaling up interventions that have proven to be effective such as the ones we have instituted in our country.

Countrymen and women the following personal and social

behavioural conducts must be adhered to by all citizens in addition to those I announced a fortnight ago:

(1) All citizens are advised to ensure that they wear face masks at all times, particularly, in public places such as markets, buses, bus stops and shopping malls.

(2) All citizens are reminded to practice high levels of personal hygiene like washing or sanitising hands frequently.

(3) All citizens are reminded to cover their mouths with a flexed elbow when coughing.

(4) All citizens are reminded to use tissue when sneezing and

carefully dispose it off in a bin.

(5) All citizens are reminded to avoid touching their faces and not to shake hands.

(6) All citizens are reminded to to observe social distancing

everytime and everywhere while limiting movements please stay home in order to stay safe.

Countrymen and women, let us clean and disinfect frequently

touched objects and surfaces; let us, if possible, stay at home; and most of all, let us practise social distancing. I know that we have poorly adhered to social distancing based on many reasons, including socio-economic factors.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu

President

Republic Of Zambia

