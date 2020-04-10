PRESS RELEASE: African Union Coordinating Committee On COVID-19 To Hold Second Meeting

Addis Ababa – April 10th, 2020.

The African Union’s Coordinating Committee on Continental Response to COVID-19 will hold its second teleconference meeting on Saturday 11th April 2020.

The Meeting will be chaired by Honorable Dr. Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health of the Republic of South Africa and African Union Commissioner of Social Affairs, Her Excellency, Amira Elfadil. Zambia is represented on the Committee by the Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.

The Comittee’s mandate include providing enhanced coordination, collaboration, cooperation, and communication related to the COVID-19 response in Africa. It has also been tasked with resource mobilisation, procurement of equipment and commodities for the COVID-19 response.

The Committee has also been tasked with the mandate to deploy rapid respond teams to worse affected member states. The meeting is expected to adopt the report of the last meeting, and the Terms of Reference of the Committee.

The Committee comprises Ministers of Health from ten member states of the African Union.

The Bureau of African Union of Heads of State and Government, agreed to establish Continental Ministerial Coordination Committees on Health, Finance and Transport to coordinate and support the comprehensive continental strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first meeting of the Ministerial Committee on health took place on 4th April 2020 via video conference.

This is the second Weekly Coordinating Committee Meeting of the Africa Union’s Continental Response to COVID-19 which will be held on Saturday April 11, 2020 at 4:00pm (GMT+3).

Issued By:

Inutu Mupango Mwanza

First Secretary (Press & Tourism),

Zambia Embassy

Addis Ababa

Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

Copyright © 2020 ZR.