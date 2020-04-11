COVID-19 | Eastern Province Anglican Diocese And Eastern Province Minister Donate

Anglican Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop William Mchombo yesterday partnered with Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu and donated some various items to St Lukes and Kasamanda clinics to help in the fight and prevention of Corona Virus.

Bishop Mchombo said the Church has decided to donate to the Health facilities because the Health staff are also at risk. He said the Church will continue working with the government in various areas because they both serve the same community.

The Church donated handwashing facilities, gloves among other things. And Mr. Zulu also donated sanitizers, food stuffs to Kasamanda and St. Lukes Zonal Health Centre.

He hailed the good working relations between government and Church. All the donated items would be shared by the Health facilities in Msoro area. Mr. Zulu also donated sanitizers to traders at Msoro sub centre.

