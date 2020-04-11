President Trump Calls For Deepening Of Strong Friendship With Zambia As Harry Kalaba’s Lies Get Exposed.

Washington D.C. ‪10 April, 2020‬.

US President Donald Trump has expressed his Government’s desire to deepen the “strong and abiding friendship” between Zambia and the United States of America.

In a letter of acceptance of the Letter of Credence for Mr. Lazarous Kapambwe, President Trump said; “Pursuant to the authority vested in me by the Constitution of the United States, I accept the Letter of Credence for Mr. Lazarous Kapambwe as Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to the United States of America and accept him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the the Republic of Zambia and acknowledge receipt of the Letter of Recall of his predecessor.”

“I welcome Ambassador Kapambwe as a member of the diplomatic corps in Washington and express our Government’s desire to advance our common agenda and to deepen the strong and abiding friendship between our countries,” President Trump said.

Washington and Lusaka have for generations enjoyed long lasting and strong friendship with few parallels on the African continent. The friendship dates back decades to Zambia’s independence in 1964 when the country’s founding leader, Kenneth Kaunda, found in the United States a genuine, willing ally and set the stage for a long-standing partnership.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu appointed Mr. Kapambwe as Ambassador to the United States to take over from Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula who had been appointed as Zambia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

HARRY Kalaba had earlier challenged Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji to be truthful about Zambia’s current diplomatic relations with the United States. Kalaba, a former Foreign Affairs Minister and now the opposition Democratic Party (DP) president, insisted that Zambia’s Ambassador-designate to the US Lazarous Kapambwe was sent back to Lusaka by Washington because President Edgar Lungu and Malanji “mishandled” Daniel Foote’s issue.

However, Hon. Malanji clarified that Kapambwe had not been expelled by the US government as purported by the DP president but that he was in Zambia waiting for a bilateral visa to operate in Washington. Before his posting to Washington DC, Kapambwe was Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York.

