Prime TV Was A Ticking Time Bomb – Barbra Sitenge

Lusaka – Friday 10th April, 2020.

Former Prime TV anchor and reporter, Barbra Sitenge has said the closure of Prime Television was imminent and predictable. She said the closure was expected because of the station’s unethical news reporting and open political bias.

She said she supports the decision of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) on the suspension of the broadcast licence and the closure of Prime TV.

She said despite several warnings, the news reports on the station grew more and more irresponsible. She further said the one month period the station was suspended by the IBA should have served as a warning and an opportunity to make amends to professionalize its reporting.

Barbra becomes the second former worker after Kalani Muchima who also aired similar sentiments. She said she commiserates with the employees for their loss of jobs.

Below is what she wrote.

“Good morning, My former employer Prime TV is no more…though we are all not sure whether there is room for negotiations with government, the status quo is it’s closed…now there is an outcry from the public over this closure and it’s deafening.

However on this one I stand with GRZ. I sincerely sympathize with the employees really but this station was a ticking time bomb. I would sit on edge litsening to the news, though enjoying the depth of coverage, I would also shudder to think the President is also watching and what is going through his mind.

That said, Prime TV had been in operation from 2013, that’s 7 years with the same kind of coverage but they have never been closed. They were suspended once for a month can’t really recall what happened but that should have served as a warning. So what really brought this final nail on the coffin??

And please that letter from IBA is just formality. There is an English saying; don’t poke the bear! Did the CEO poke the bear by turning down government on the request of airing free COVID-19 adverts? Was he in order to make those utterances challenging government and even though he apologized, government turned a deaf ear?

I therefore emphasis that I stand with GRZ because I watched the clip in shock and no one enjoys humiliation and being embarrassed in public… and government was embarrassed that day by the CEO’s outburst on National TV… anyone would retaliate… watch the clip people and draw your own conclusions.”

