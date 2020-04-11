Prophet Francis Bwalya Arrested Over “Odd Worship” In Ndola

Police in Ndola have arrest Prophet Francis Bwalya who was found with other Church members conducting “odd worship” at Dola Hill mountains.

And the Ndola City Council has closed down 17 bars that were found operating illegally despite the ban as a COVID-19 preventive measure.

Prophet Bwalya, 49, led a gathering of dozens of worshipers who mostly comprised of young girls and women.

Zambia Police officers and Ndola City Health Inspectors raided the mountain and found the worshippers busy in “odd worship”.

Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza has confirmed.

“Ndola City Council Friday evening disrupted a gathering of dozens who were congregating in rather ‘odd worship’ at Dola Hill. The gathering which mostly comprised of young girls and women was led by 49 year old Francis Bwalya. The mountain gathering worshippers were intercepted from their unconventional worship by both health inspectors and Zambia Police as they were contravening SI 21 and 22 which are against the holding of a huge gathering without permission and further risking their lives by not obeying social distancing as they bowed down in their ‘mountainous prayers’,” Ms. Mwanza said.

“After noticing police presence, many scampered away into the tall grass but police managed to apprehend Mr. Bwalya and 16 congregants and will be charged accordingly,” she stated.

And Ms. Mwanza has said 17 drinking places have been closed down by the council.

“The Ndola City Council has continued to monitor the city and to see to it that the Presidential Directive to bar owners not to conduct business is observed. On Thursday and Friday, the Local Authority shut down 17 premises and picked up bar patrons and owners. Those picked will be charged accordingly while the bar owners will have have their liquor licenses reviewed,” she said.

President Edgar Lungu on Thursday, April 9, extended directives to have bars, night clubs, gyms and casinos closed for a further two weeks as a preventive measure against the novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mwanza has said the council is concerned with public transport operators who are not adhering to social distancing.

“The Ndola City Council has observed that public transport operators are not adhering to dictates of social distancing, hand washing or sanitizing and commuters are disregarding health advice of wearing a mask in public. It is in this regard that the Local Authority and Police would like to make an appeal to transporters to adhere to social distancing and also supply boarders with hand sanitizer,” She reiterated.

“The Local Authority and police will this week be randomly inspecting buses and any transporter found violating directives will be charged and have their vehicle impounded,” she ended.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.