OPINION: Of Bars And The Covid-19 Fight

The scenes of alcohol seeking patrons running for dear life as police enforce the 14-day presidential directive for people to stay home is embarrassing. What is more embarrassing is that these levels of recklessness are happening at a time Zambia is battling with a pandemic that has wrecked the world in no way that any pandemic has done in the last few decades.

It is a disease that demands the best of our efforts to ensure that we contain it. While the Health Minister, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, has been tumbling out the numbers of casualties daily that have encouragingly been stalled albeit with occasional fresh incidence, another war has evidently been on in bars.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has been kept sleepless as he tries to keep citizens off the bars and nightclubs in respect of the restrictions on public gatherings. It has not been an easy task and the extent to which some people are willing to go in pursuit of alcohol is quite frightening. Some episodes have been as comical as they have embarrassing with some married people snapped in the company of far from matrimonial company.

It almost appears that beer, itself, has been prescribed as a cure for the covid-19. The zealousness with which alcohol is being sought says a lot about what kind of a people we have become. Even the Christian demand that we use the Easter period to be with our families has gone unheeded. People have been desperate to be away from their families to the extent of being willing to risk being bandied in police trucks by the enforcers of ‘Operation Bowman’.

What has become of us as a people? Should ‘throat gymnastics’ occupy such a high place in our societal priorities? In any case, noone has refused anyone from simply buying beer from liquor stores and drinking from home. Supermarkets have helpfully remained open for any that are desperate need of rejuvenation.

It is our hope that the citizenry spends more time and effort in enforcing adherence to the various measures that have been sounded out to curb the Covid-19. The evidence of the devastation that the Covid-19 has caused across the globe is right before us. If the nation expends more energy and effort in fighting Covid-19, there will be plenty of alcohol to be drunk in the aftermath in case it is such a priority.

Parents should use this time to bond with their children and also be available to fill the gap left by the closure of schools. We urge everyone to observe the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health and shake off the embarrassing tag of being a nation of drunkards.

Happy Easter!

Copyright © 2020 ZR.

You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com