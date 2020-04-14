Bill 10 Advocates Hit The Road To Share The Truth!

A group calling itself Bill 10 advocates has embarked on a mission to offer what it calls a true and clear reflection of what should be believed to be the truth around Bill 10.

Addressing journalists in Chipata yesterday one of the group members Prince Ndoyi said the group is now in Eastern Province to correct misinformation that has been peddled against Bill 10.

“We are solidly determined to undo all the lies, malice and propaganda orchestrated against Bill 10. In order to achieve this, we have published bronchures, booklets and fliers on the facts surrounding Bill 10 and we are in the process of translating our materials in local languages,” Ndoyi said.

He said his group had listened and extensively read arguments on both sides of Bill 10 and had come to unchallenged conclusion that Bill 10 presents enormous opportunities for the church, women, youths and differently abled.

Another group member Gerald Chiluba urged the Members of Parliament to support Bill 10 when parliament resumes.

Political analyst Chishala Chilufya said during the tour of the province they have realized that parliamentarians did not do much to raise awareness on Bill 10.

The group indicated that it would go to parliament and try to persuade MPs to support the Bill once parliament resumes.

Innocent Pengele is the other group member of the Bill 10 advocates.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.

You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com