Kafue District is under lockdown following its declaration as a hotspot for Coronavirus after one case went undetected until the victim died last week. ZANACO Kafue Branch manager Mr. Kennedy Mweemba was taken critically ill to UTH and died in the intensive care unit, after which an autopsy showed that he had suffered from the Coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the country has not recorded any COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours out of the 43 tests conducted, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed.
Dr. Chilufya said at the daily COVID-19 briefing today that Kafue needs to be disinfected in order to mitigate the further spread of the virus. He said that movements to and from Kafue will be restricted from tomorrow to enable mass screening.
Dr. Chilufya said the move will help identify those who are positive but asymptomatic so that they can be isolated. The Minister has urged residents in Kafue to cooperate with health officials as they do mass screening in the area.
Dr. Chilufya added that the mass screening will include testing of all those brought in dead at all health facilities in affected areas for COVID-19.
The cumulative number of cases remain at 45, with two deaths, 30 recoveries and 13 active cases. All the active cases remain stable.
The Minister disclosed that 2,250 people who came from the high COVID-19 risk countries have been discharged after the 14-day mandatory quarantine period. On whether the country should go on lockdown or not, the Minister said Zambia has kept the boarders open to allow trade but there are restrictions on those coming in.
Stay Home To Stay Safe!
Copyright © 2020 ZR.
You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com
One Response to “COVID-19 | Kafue On Full Lockdown”
Man of substance
Kafue people please try to cooperate put jokes aside