COVID-19 | Kafue On Full Lockdown

Kafue District is under lockdown following its declaration as a hotspot for Coronavirus after one case went undetected until the victim died last week. ZANACO Kafue Branch manager Mr. Kennedy Mweemba was taken critically ill to UTH and died in the intensive care unit, after which an autopsy showed that he had suffered from the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the country has not recorded any COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours out of the 43 tests conducted, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed.