COVID-19 Pub Lockdown Sends People To Kachasu

Police in Lusaka, yesterday, had an operation in the morning targeting kachasu brewers and patrons. The operation was conducted in Kalikiliki, and Kalale area within M’tendere East.

During the operation, 13 people were nabbed out of which four (04) are brewers while nine 09 are patrons and illicit beer contained in 25 drums was poured down and drums confiscicated. All the arrested are detained in Police custody.

