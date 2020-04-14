Kang’ombe Warns Liquor Distributors.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has taken a swipe at companies distributing packaged and opaque alcohol to illegal trading places such as shebeens.
Kang’ombe has warned of severe consequences such as revocation of trading licences for companies promoting the social scourge.
Giving an update on measures being taken to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, Kang’ombe said it was disappointing to see how beer is being distributed even in residential areas.
“It is proving a challenge for the council to police shebeens in Buchi, Wusakile and other townships where opaque beer and even lagers are being supplied for resale purposes to patrons,” Kang’ombe lamented.
He said all companies engaging in the illegal activities risk having thier trading licences withdrawn.
Kang’ombe further observed that shebeen patrons were even not paying attention to the social distance guideline.
Jessey Lingard
Well spoken point..
LN
Zambia is faced with Covid-19 a very deadly infection. Those that are not serious with it are a danger to the Zambian society. Both beer producers, distributors and carelessly patrons must be severely dealt with. Round them up and let them dance to the tune of the laws that are put in place to control Covid-19. We can’t afford to lose the Zambianprecious lives to this pandemic. Our friends in China, Asia and America were caught unawares, as for us were had time to prepare for it and avoid. It would be stupid for us to die in large numbers such as in China,Asia, Europe and America.
Kalaba
Can some clarify for me. As beer drinking become illigal in Zambia ?