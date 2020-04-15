Colonel Dexter Maseka, A ZAF Procurement Officer, Charged With Perjury

A Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Colonel has been found with a case to answer for lying before the court in the case where former ZAF commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese is charged with abuse of office and money laundering.

Colonel Dexter Maseka, a procurement officer at ZAF, was charged with perjury after he lied in court on oath after giving different information to Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers during investigations.

He is alleged to have committed perjury when he denied knowing any properties belonging to Lt. Gen. Chimese during trial in a matter the former commander and Chita Lodge Director James Chungu are charged with five counts of abuse of authority and money laundering.

The allegation is that Col. Maseka, 43 of house number F608158 Chamba Valley on July 9, 2019 gave false information to Lusaka magistrate Nsunge Chanda that he knew nothing about Lt. Gen Chimese’s alleged properties situated in Ibex Hill on Twin Palm road in Lusaka when in fact not.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of perjury.

ZAF Major Cephas Mudala, a squadron pilot who supervised construction works at Lt. Gen Chimese’s premises in Ibex Hill, testified in court that before he left for a flying course in South Africa in 2014, he handed over his responsibilities to Col. Maseka for the supervision of the project.

Magistrate Walusiku, in her ruling, said having given serious consideration on the evidence before her, she was satisfied that the evidence adduced by the prosecution so far warrants the placing of the accused person on his defence.

She said a case has been made out against Col. Maseka and in line with the law placed him on defence. The matter was adjourned to May 11.

