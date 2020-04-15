COVID-19 | Zambia Records 3 More Cases From Latest Tests

Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded three new positive laboratory tested COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 48. Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced at the daily COVID-19 update in Lusaka, saying two cases are of females aged 23 and 29 who were in contact with the Makeni case in Lusaka.

“Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 3 news cases of Covid-19. Two cases are females aged 23 and 29 who are contacts to the latest COVID-19 case from Makeni. The third case is a 26-year-old man who arrived from Poland on April 12. All 3 will be in isolation facilities,” Dr. Chilufya said. Dr. Chilufya said 16 cases are under care but are all stable.

