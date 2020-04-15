Where Was The DP Leadership When Prime TV Refused To Air Covid-19 Adverts?

A delegation of senior leaders from the Democratic Party (DP) led by National Secretary Precious Ntambu this afternoon visited the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to express their displeasure over the decision by the Authority to withdraw Prime Television’s broadcast licence.

Ms. Ntambu who was accompanied by Deputy National Secretary Vincent Chintu, Secretary – Finance Justine Nkonge and National Deputy Spokesperson Monde Sishekanu however did not meet IBA Director General, Ms. Josephine Mapoma as at the time, she was engaged with other stakeholders discussing more important issues.

Ms.Ntambu, reiterated the Party’s position as regards to the withdrawal and termed it as an affront to the tenets of democracy. She stated that the visit to IBA was just the first of many public institutions that the Democratic Party would visit if found wanting in the public eye.

The DP, however, is just trying to be relevant as nobody pays attention to it after dodging all by-elections so far held in the country since its formation including the BAHATI Constituency that was previously held by its president, Harry Kalaba.

