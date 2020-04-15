First Quantum Minerals Empowers Women With COVID-19 Mask Sewing Business

First Quantum Minerals has contracted women in communities surrounding its mining operations in Solwezi and Kalumbila Districts of North-Western Province to make face masks as part of the mining firm’s on-going commitment to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

As of April 15, the 14 women had made and delivered 3,000 facemasks, which cut the chance of the disease being passed on within its workforce and the wider community. The women are making enough for every employee to receive two masks, which are 100 percent cotton and use a double layer of fabric, in line with Ministry of Health approval.

“The face masks are reusable. And so far, we have ten community ladies sewing and four cutting. And the Ministry of Health approval was a critical factor, to ensure we are covered from all angles,” said FQM’s health programmes and projects adviser Gertrude Musunka.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact across the globe, and while the infection rate in Zambia has not been as high as in some countries around, it nevertheless poses a serious threat, not just to the economy, but the health and wellbeing of the country at large. A simplified way to explain why all should wear masks, is the principal that ‘you protect me, I protect you’. The mask simply minimises the risk. Social distancing, hand hygiene and environmental hygiene should still be observed,” she continued.

Beyond the drive to keep employees and their families healthy, First Quantum’s main focus has been on raising awareness among management, its employees and host communities on COVID-19 and how its spread can be prevented.

“We have to be cautious that people don’t think masks will do all the magic. It is all of the prevention methods together that is important. The beauty is that we have made such progress with information dissemination among the employees so it will be easy to fit in the mask component,” she said.

She added that the mining firm is using World Health Organization and Zambia’s Ministry of Health standard information for dissemination at both FQMs Kansanshi and Kalumbila Mines and their host communities, and this has been ongoing for some time now with the company is adopting new information as the virus and evidence evolves.

“The issue of COVID-19 in our communities has not really sunk in yet. Staying home and social distancing is yet to be understood as key to this fight. If our employees have the right information, and have behaviour change, this can ultimately affect the communities they live in. More important for our rural communities as people that work in the mine are looked up to,” Ms. Musunka explained.

First Quantum through its public-private partnership is bridging gaps between access to information and providing its employees with the knowledge of how to protect themselves and their families, while inspiring communities to practice better hygiene and encouraging other private enterprises to lend a hand.

