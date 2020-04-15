Marshlands Consortium Limited Directors Plead Not Guilty!

Three directors of Marshlands Consortium Limited who are charged with 11 counts of forgery and uttering a false document have pleaded not guilty to the charges before Lusaka Magistrate Alice Walusiku.

Tobias Milambo, 47 of Woodlands, Nachi Musonda, 31 of Chongwe and Richard Lubemba, 31 of Chalala are all insurers who are alleged to have forged documents and appointed themselves as directors of Ultimate Insurance.

In the first count that Milambo, Musonda and Lubemba between January 1, 2018 and March 25, 2020 in Lusaka jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud, forged a document namely Bitrust Real Estate Innovative Solution Valuation Report dated January 6, 2018 for Stand no. 9192/35 Manunga road Ndola by purporting to show that it was genuinely issued and signed by authorised by Bitrust Real Estate Innovation Solution for Investors when in fact not.

It is, in the second count, alleged that Milambo, between January 1, 2018 and March 25, 2020 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false document namely Bitrust Rear Estate Innovative Solution Valuation Report dated January 6, 2008 stand no 9192/35 Mununga Road Ndola to Pensions and Insurance Authority.

It is alleged in the third count that Milambo, Musonda and Lubemba, between the same dates whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud forged a document namely Bitrust Rear Estate Innovative Solution Valuation Report dated January 6, 2018 on sub division A of Lo no. 2008/M Lusaka by purporting to show that it was genuinely issued and signed by authorised Bitrust Real Estate Innovation Solution for Investors when in fact not.

In count four, it is alleged that Milambo, between January 1, 2018 and March 25, 2020 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false document namely Bitrust Real Estate Innovative Solution Valuation Report dated January 6, 2008 on subdivision A of Lot no. 20081/M Lusaka to Pensions and Insurance Authority.

In count 7, allegations are that Milambo, Musonda and

Lubemba between the same dates whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud forged a document namely Ultimate Insurance Company Limited unanimous resolutions of the Shareholders dated June 25, 2018 by purporting to show that it was genuinely issued and signed by authorised Bitrust Real Estate

Innovation Solution for Investors.

In the 8th count, it is alleged that Milambo, Musonda and Lubemba on the same dates jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud forged a document, namely Ultimate Insurance Company Limited unanimous resolutions of the shareholders dated June 25, 2018 to show that it was generally issued, signed and authorised by Bitrust Real Estate Innovation Solution for Investors when in fact not.

When the accused appeared before magistrate Walusiku, she started by delivering a ruling where she dismissed all the three preliminary issues which had been raised by the three directors.

Among the issues were that the court had not been served with the substituted indictment and that they were not given an opportunity to view the indictment so as to defend themselves.

Magistrate Walusiku, in her ruling, ordered that the three directors take plea before their defence lawyers could make an application they intended to make.

She read out the charges but they all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Walusiku adjourned the case to May 7, 2020 for commencement of trial.

