OPINION | Ignore The Letter By Former Finance Ministers, Zambia Has Developed More Under The Patriotic Front.

Can the former Finance Ministers, now writing open letters to the President, explain why for so many years since independence we have never come out of economic doldrums and why when they were in the driving seats, we never saw all these developmental projects currently going on under the PF Government? This is a very simple but realistic point of reflection.

How can they be our best advisors now when they had the chance to end poverty during their regimes? They should first explain thoroughly the difference between the original reason for the existence of the IMF and its current business activities in Zambia and especially the austerity measures, forced down government throats, which historically have rendered many governments politically unpopular and subsequently toppled!

What is, then, the inherent Zambian problem? It’s not intellect as it has been proven several times in academic circles. It’s a porous governance system that has prioritised politics over development. Politicians, who are charged with managing national resources, are more interested in having a personal financial share than to see a developed Zambia. Corruption has been institutionalised as a means of political survival.

What justification is there for a mere Member of Parliament who until recently was riding a bicycle to be given a loan by the National Assembly to buy a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser GX? Is that the most prudent way of managing our resources when we have no surgical gloves in martenity wards? Why not open up an assembly plant of a cheaper Chinese pickup model or better still design our own, creating employment and saving our FOREX in the process? So many things are wrong. And looking for someone to blame has been our biggest mistake.

Our economy is married to the world price of copper and yet we don’t own the mines. Over 54 years, and counting, Zambia’s economy suffers simply due to a slump in copper prices. Economists have been telling each successive governments, as long as anyone can remember, that we need to diversify, but even now, Zambia’s fortunes rise and fall in sync with copper which, as I had said, we don’t own.

In other words, we expect a miracle not that we want to be in charge of our fortunes. A western prescribed development agenda can never develop Africa and Zambia in particular because it was designed to perpetuate short term personal political gains that favour the west in that it only makes us scramble for personal riches at the expense of national development. Zambia, consequently, needs a new political page that must prioritize harnessing a people sharing a common development agenda.

Truth be told, the opposition in Zambia today are not in politics to fight Edgar Lungu because he is not able to provide for an ordinary child in rural Zambia but because they want Edgar Lungu’s seat so that they can equally chew. That is their priority. Do you seriously believe Hon. Harry Kalaba resigned because of corruption in the Patriotic Front or that Mr. Hichilema believed himself when he was calling the then Defense Minister, GBM, a corrupt man only to appoint him his running mate months later?

Let’s open our minds and see the world as it really is not what we are being told to believe by our former Finance Ministers who were poorer before they were raised to their political offices. Aren’t we all looking up to China and for the right reasons? No one is discussing the authoritarian China it ought to be but the future we can all relate to, where technology breeds solutions. It’s such a shame that we have to borrow money from a country that makes money out of our raw materials.

Do we really need the IMF bailout package? Paul Kagame of Rwanda disagrees, “We need to mobilise the right mindsets, rather than more funding from the IMF, the World Bank, etc. After all, in Africa, we have everything we need, in real terms. Whatever is lacking, we have the means to acquire. And yet we remain mentally married to the idea that nothing can get moving, without external finance. We are even begging for things we already have. That is absolutely a failure of mindset.”

Decisions have to be made, some of them too bitter to our liking but we must accept that the current political system was designed by a thinking mind to yoke Africa with perpetual poverty. Let’s put our house in order by accepting that the current beef between Mr. Hichilema and President Edgar Lungu is a useless distraction that has been fueled by a wrong political system. They are fighting for power instead of jointly fighting poverty.

It’s just that we have been brainwashed into thinking we know what we are doing but we are not any different from a happy mad man sitting on a rubbish dump. We have reduced ourselves to fighting each other for seats on a destinationless train and everyone is OK with it as long as some food is served along the way.

The colonial mentality that only a special political leader will develop Zambia is a failed concept. We must look at countries that have made it from poverty to riches not with political lenses but the underlying ideologies that governed their political environments. China, Western Europe, Australia, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, etc. have lessons which point to political stability supporting a long term development plan. In Zambia, how much time and money have we invested in General Elections and by-elections?

Are the people of Roan and BAHATI constituencies any economically better following the unnecessary by-elections? Your guess is as good as mine. Zambia does not need more financial support, what it needs is a new governance system that must prioritize development by taking ownership of its resources. Who is really benefiting from uranium, cobalt, gold, emerald, etc? Why are we importing fish? How much of what we import do we need? Do we need to continue importing salaula while we discuss revamping Mulungushi Textiles?

The open letter by the former Finance Ministers is nothing but kicks of dying horses which to a naive mind is supposed to mean that the former Ministers care about us but its true meaning is that of telling the people of Zambia that the Patriotic Front has failed ahead of the General Elections. Zambia is a far much better place having prioritized infrastructure that truly matters in the lives of people. No development anywhere has taken place without totally unique circumstances, without an ugly century or two on the way.

In America, getting from poverty to where they are meant crowded factories, tenement housing, belching smokestacks, diseases caused by human faeces in drinking water. In other places development was born out of devastation, revolution, authoritarianism nothing we would ask Zambia to emulate, but a united Zambia under a new governance system may result in Livingstone having motor and bicycle assembly plants again.

Mpandashalo Evans Mwewa

