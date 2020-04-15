PRESS RELEASE: 120 Police Officers Deployed To Kafue District

Lusaka – 15th April, 2020.

Police have deployed 120 police officers to Kafue District among them traffic officers to ensure compliance during the period of lock down .

The District has been zoned into six and officers deployed to all the six zones to police the areas and ensure compliance by members of the public.

Some police officers have been deployed at the Toll Plaza on the Northern part of Kafue while other officers are at Kafue Road Bridge on the Southern Part of Kafue whose mandate is to escort convoys of motor vehicles through Kafue and ensure that no motor vehicle picks or drops – off people within Kafue District.

All trading centers including markets in the District have been closed therefore restricting movement of people. Police will remain on the ground until they are guided otherwise by relevant authorities.

Esther Mwaata Katongo

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service

