REFLECTION | Open Letter From Addis Ababa! On How We Love Foreign Things!

By Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba.

Our most eminent persons in the economic sector have issued an uncharacteristic open letter and in summary said Zambia should rush back to the IMF to obtain a financial package and programme and halt any borrowings as a panacea solution to our “economic crisis”.

So one would be persuaded to respond to this missive in a similar manner. When you invite the gallery through an open letter, anyone can respond to the issues raised.

So I’ve taken the privilege to respond. Let’s start with the assertions that have gained factual foothold. That Zambia is in a debt crisis.

Our foreign debt is $11.2 billion, and our GDP is $27.5 billion. A simple standard calculation of the debt to GDP ratio will show that we are not in a debt crisis? But we are in an economic recession as growth is projected to fall to 2% from 3.2%.

Even when you include our local debt of $5billion to the calculation, it still doesn’t give you a debt crisis tag, that they band around as a matter of fact! But by now it is evident that as a people, we like giving our own country a negative narrative, we tell the worst stories about ourselves and praise anything foreign as good!

Coming to the economy, we routinely overlook and underestimate the domestic potential of our economy and our people. Yet so far our government has demonstrated that we can run our national budget from domestic resources and service both our local and foreign debts from domestic revenue (taxes and fees).

Yet we are so obessesed with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and splash attractive tax and other incentives to foreign firms to the detriment of growing our own local investors. The culprits who crafted most of these policies are those eminent persons that took time to sign that open letter.

Despite repeated evidence to show that these incentives to foreign firms have been regularly abused and we have had minimal developmental impact or return to our economy, the incentives are deceptively encouraged as the only way to exploit and develop our own resources.

In Zambia, the mines produce about $5billion worth of minerals annually! Mining accounts for 12% of Zambia’s GDP and 70% of our total export value. Yet our tax returns on this huge natural resource are extremely poor because these eminent men signed treacherous mining agreements that protect the mine houses from paying any reasonable taxes.

We actually have to pay VAT Refunds in millions of dollars on items mine houses purchase. Infact a mine house does not need to invest in the mine but merely wait for his VAT refunds and run mine operations from this source!

The mine agreements prevent mine houses from paying electricity at commercial rate, and are allowed to externalize all profits. Their liability to the natural environment they decimate and the toxic hazards and pollution they produce, is actually a xtoken!

And above all, we relaxed labour laws that casualise almost the entire workforce of the industry, removing pension benefits and job security from the mine workers.

We produce $5billion worth of minerals annually, but these men tell us that we should beg for a $1.5 billion financial package?

Lets talk about 2020, the composition of the sources of the revenue measures for the 2020 Budget are: 67.9% from domestic revenue, 29.2% financing from domestic and foreign sources, and 2.9% from cooperating partners.

So these men should advise us on how to maximize return on our resources and national assets, instead of pointing us to a foreign source for solutions. And didn’t these foreign sources make us sell and give away our entire industrial and manufacturing estate and complex? And plummet the formal employment sector to insignificant levels overnight?

Didn’t these foreign sources prescribe economic solutions and structural adjustment programmes that they are now ashamed and embarrassed to acknowledge as a failed disaster of policies that brought wide-scale poverty and widened the inequality gap in Africa? Isn’t this period of structural adjustment programmes in Africa now referred to as a dark period by the Bretton Woods Institutions?

I expected these eminent men to state that Zambia obtained a raw deal from the sale of mines – as not much income comes from these national assets. I expected these eminent men to propose reforms to this sub-sector that would benefit the country.

I expected them to acknowledge that Zambia still has a lot of potential from its other economic sectors especially the agriculture and tourism sectors. For instance: We need to cap profit externalization by all big and small investors. What did I expect to find in the open letter to the Head of State?

1) I expected them to say that Government must move quickly to operationalize the new gold mining company under ZCCM-IH and help reorganize the new gold industry.

2) I expected them to say that Government should re-organize and restructure the civil service as up to 52% of domestic revenue is spent on remuneration for 200,000 civil servants.

3) I expected them to encourage government to invest in agricultural activities and increase agri-processing and formalize exports.

4) I expected them to encourage Government to continue to develop its energy sector, open energy markets access, generate power and sale to any client through ZESCO transmission Lines and pay wheeling charges to ZESCO. And urge Government to quickly develop the renewable energy sector.

5) I expected them to urge Government to exploit the central location of Zambia as a market for products for the region.

6) I expected them to encourage the development of the tourism sector aggressively and encourage wide local participation by our business persons.

Bane let us grow our own people, let us maximize benefits from our natural resources, let us grow our economy, because some of the ‘ifikolwe fyesu’ are taking us backwards with their antiquated proposals.

