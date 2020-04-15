Two Chinese Men Go In For Three Years Over K11,000 Stanbic Bank Theft

Two Chinese men have been sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing over K11,000 from Stanbic Bank.

The two Chinese men, Lui Yaxiang, 27, Xu Kaisong, 28, both of Mtendere, appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale for two counts of theft of K11,477 from Stanbic Bank alleged to have taken place between July 1 and October 1, 2019.

A Zambian who was initially jointly charged with the two Chinese was freed via a nolle prosequi.

It is alleged that on September 28, 2019, Stanbic Bank Zambia lodged a complaint with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through the head of the intelligence unit regarding some suspected fraudulent transactions on a point of sale machine registered to the bank merchant by the names of Kanz Bar and Restaurant.

After investigations by the DEC, the duo was apprehended and a search conducted on the accused’s room in a lodge in Avondale where the officers discovered Automated Teller Machine card writers/readers, seven blank white cards, two laptops and K3,500 which the DEC seized.

The court also heard that between July 1 and October 1 last year, further investigations revealed that the accused swiped an ATM card on a Stanbic Bank Limited point of sale machine at Kanz bar and restaurants purporting to be buying some beers for K11,477.

Shortly after the transaction went through on the point of sale machine, the accused persons advised Kanz Bar and Restaurant that they did not wish to proceed with the transaction for the purchase of the beers for K11,477.

The accused then demanded for a refund of K11,477 from Kanza Bar and Restaurant to which the owner obliged.

Two days later, the accused persons went back to Kanz Bar and Restaurant where they told the bar owners that they had made a mistake of swiping for K63,310 instead of K11,477.

The accused then demanded for a refund of K51,833 from Kanz Bar but before it could be done, the accused were apprehended by DEC.

It was later discovered that the ATM cards used by the accused on two Stanbic Bank point of sale machines were counterfeit. They admitted that the facts were true and correct and magistrate Mwale convicted them accordingly.

In mitigation, the accused said through their lawyer that they are remorseful for their actions and should be given a suspended sentence especially in the wake of COVID-19 which calls for social distancing.

However, chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale said although he took note of the accused’s mitigation, he needed to pass judgment that would deter would be offenders because cyber crimes have become prevalent in society and there is need to put an end to the vice.

In the first count, he sentenced the duo to 24 months with hard labour and another 36 months in the second count to run concurrently. This means the duo will only serve the highest sentence of 36 months (three years).

