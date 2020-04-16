67 Angolans Head Back Home After Being Locked Out

About 67 Angolans who were stranded at Chavuma District Hospital in North-western province since 20th March, this year were allowed to travel back to their country during the Easter weekend.

Chavuma District Administrative Officer, Kenny Mundengende said the affected people were not allowed to enter their country as the Angolan authorities closed the Kalipande-Chingi boarder on 20th March to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

Mundengende stated that most of the stranded citizens had travelled to Chavuma to seek medical treatment at Chavuma District Hospital and Chitokoloki Mission Hospital in Zambezi District .

He said out of the 67 citizens, 57 had legal immigration documentation while five had no documents.

Mundengende said the Angolan residents were seen off by a combined team of security personnel from Zambia Police Service and special division under the Office of the President.

He stated that the repatriated Angolans commended the Zambian government for facilitating their way back to their country and providing logistical support during their stay in Zambia.

