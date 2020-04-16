Chief Pembamoyo Calls On Government To Setup A Community Radio Station In Vubwi

Chief Pembamoyo of the Chewa speaking people of Vubwi has called on government to set up a radio station in Vubwi so that information is disseminated to the people without malice.

Speaking when a team of Bill number 10 advocates paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, the traditional leader explained that there was a lot of misinformation on bill number 19 hence the need for a community radio so that the contents are explained.

He further charged that he sees no problems with the contents but the bill 10 advocates needed to explain to his subjects in detail.

And head of the team Chishala Chilufya thanked the traditional leader for being patriotic in civic education by allowing the team to conduct door to door awareness campaign on the contents of bill number 10.

Mr Chilufya and his team went village by village to educate the people and distributed flyers and newsletters on bill 10.