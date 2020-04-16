Former IMS Director Walid El Nahas Wants To Be Turned Into A State witness.

Former director of Intelligent Mobility Services (IMS) Walid El Nahas on Wednesday threatened to turn himself into a State Witness in a matter he is jointly charged with former State House spokesperson Amos Chanda and former RTSA CEO Zindaba Soko for corruption.
Mr. Nahas is jointly charged with Mr. Chanda, President Edgar Lungu’s former Assistant for Press and Public Relations, and former RTSA CEO Mr. Soko, for corrupt practices and possession of $21,000.
After Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale adjourned the case on Wednesday, Mr. Nahas stormed out of court and told the prosecutor handling the matter, Sipholiano Phiri, that he was ready to be turned into a State Witness in the case, without giving any further statements on his remarks.
He then got into the vehicle and drove off, leaving Mr. Phiri wondering what could have led Mr. Nahas to make the statement. Mr. Phiri, however, said Mr. Nahas could have made the remarks out of anger.
AkapenyaMushi
Akapenya-Mushi,noushalimo ala akabamo,Follow him up what are you waiting for
A person is ready and willing and you’re just looking. Collect every thingg from Soko and Chanda and pay retirees, or complete Chadiza/Vubwi Road.