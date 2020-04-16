Former IMS Director Walid El Nahas Wants To Be Turned Into A State witness.

Former director of Intelligent Mobility Services (IMS) Walid El Nahas on Wednesday threatened to turn himself into a State Witness in a matter he is jointly charged with former State House spokesperson Amos Chanda and former RTSA CEO Zindaba Soko for corruption.

Mr. Nahas is jointly charged with Mr. Chanda, President Edgar Lungu’s former Assistant for Press and Public Relations, and former RTSA CEO Mr. Soko, for corrupt practices and possession of $21,000.