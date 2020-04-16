Grizzly Mining sends Workers On Paid Forced Leave

Grizzly Mining Company in Lufwanyama District on the Copperbelt has with immediate effect sent half of its workforce on forced leave in the wake of the Covid-19.

Human Resource Manager David Phiri has disclosed that apart from those sent on paid leave, others have been identified as non-essential workers.

Phiri said some of its workforce sent home have been asked to work from there as the company continues to comply to government’s directive that non-essential workers be encouraged to work from home.

He has stated that over 400 employees will be on a two-month forced leave as a way of avoiding any further spread of the Covid-19.

Phiri said the two-months proposed by management will be reviewed depending on the situation. He has added that the company has also frozen job recruitment until further notice.

Phiri stated that the decisions made have been communicated to the Mine Workers Union of Zambia.

