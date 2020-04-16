Lighting Kills Two In Mwense

Two people have died in Mwense District while three others are nursing injuries after being struck by lightning.

The two who are bricklayers and have been identified as Patrick Muposha, 27, and Peter Mundere, 29, met their fate while constructing a house on Tuesday.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi who confirmed the incident said Albert Chabala, 22, Charles Kalobwe, 22, were left with injuries while Bally Balasi was left unconscious.

“Yes we received that report where two people died and three of the bricklayers survived the lightning that struck as they were constructing a house. One among them was left unconscious,” He stated.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.

You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com