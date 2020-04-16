M-BET Launches Simulated Reality League in Africa

M-bet launches Simulated Reality League (SRL) in Africa

M-bet drives innovation across the continent with Simulated Reality League

Real Gaming Experience from M-Bet through Simulated Reality League

Football continues! Fans can finish the seasons with the top European leagues

M-bet launches the Simulated Reality League (SRL) in African markets through leading Sportsbook provider SportRadar in Africa. Sportradar is the world’s leading provider for the gaming industry working with over 500+ leading operators across the globe.

M-bet has launched Simulated Reality League adding to its vast gaming portfolio in Africa. The SRL is a new virtual sport that consists of pre-match and live (in-play) betting options using simulated sports betting technology. Based on AI and machine learning capabilities SRL provides a betting experience as close to real life as possible.

The sport consists of the top leagues from England, Germany, Italy, Spain and many other leagues from the continent. Each event plays out for a full 90 minutes and you can bet on your preferred teams, view match statistics and league tables and even track your bets through our Live in-play tracker. With SRL football fans are able to complete the current European football season as intended, with all games following their original schedule.

With the launch of the new SRL and virtual games across Tanzania, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, customers are able to experience a unique gaming experience with low data usage. The new games are available on both android app and web, providing a better player experience and multiple play options.

Daniel Fischer, CEO M-Bet Group said: With Simulated Reality League and other virtual games, M-bet is able to continue to deliver to customers unique gaming experiences across all markets. Customer are able to engage in pre-match and 90 minutes of live betting on their favourite leagues. Sportradar technology and insights are able to provide a real gaming experience with live in-play tracker.

About M-Bet

M-bet Sportsbook is licensed to operate in Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia, DRC and Uganda (U-bet) giving access to mobile sports betting to customers via electronic payments. Our technology team in Malta continues to build world class platforms with support from our IT team in Spain.

In partnership with all the leading operators in the markets we operate, we are able to provide seamless payment and settlement of bets using leading technology for odds and settlement of payments via mobile.

We are currently leading in East Africa with a long history of winners since 2012 when we launched in Tanzania and expanded to other markets with steady customer and revenue growth.