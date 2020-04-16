Mopani CEO Busted At KKIA As Miners Demand That Government Takes Over Mining In The Country Altogether

Mopani Copper Mines Plc Chief Executive Officer Nathan Bullock had been blocked from traveling to Australia.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has confirmed the development stating that Bullock was intercepted at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

Bullock’s movement comes following the placing of the Mopani Copper Mines Plc on care and maintenance leaving over 20,000 workers out of employment.

Kampyongo said Bullock is expected to meet a team of experts that has camped in Kitwe to meet the mining firm over uncertainties at the mining giants Mopani Copper Mines Plc.

Meanwhile, Glencore in a media statement said Bullock was headed for Australia to be with family and further stated that he has since been released.

The statement further said Glencore is committed to dialogue with government in the recent happenings at the mines.

And Government has constituted a team of experts to collect as much information as possible in order to prepare for any eventualities.

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa had met four unions in the mining sector in the company of Labour Commissioner Givens Mutengwa.

And a few miners who protested over the ongoing fiasco suggested that government takes 51% stake in all mining operations in the country if the industry is to return to normal.

Mining firms have been accused of illegally externalising funds at the expense of national development.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.

You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com