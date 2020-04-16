Unclaimed Albino Body Buried.

Members of the Albino Foundation of Zambia yesterday moved into Chipata and buried the body of an albino who found was dead on March 24, 2020 without some body parts.

This was after none of his family members came forward to claim the body. Foundation Director John Chiti led the team that buried their colleague at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Chipata.

Chiti said the grave was marked so that it can be easily identified by his relatives if they come forward in future. He warned that whoever was behind the gruesome murder will not be spared by the long arm of the law.

The body of the deceased was found near Yamene Farms along Chipata/Lundazi Road without eyes, tongue and both hands.

Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala said the deceased might have seen taken from somewhere and was just dumped in Chipata.

