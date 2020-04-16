UPND MP Breaks Silence To Explain Why UPND MPs Must Defy Mr. Hichilema’s Directive.

Senanga UPND Member of Parliament Hon. Mukumbuta Mulowa says he was not voted to represent the party’s position when enacting laws in parliament but to represent the views of the people. In a latest interview, Mulowa vowed to vote for the Bill, as long as it was amended.
“What you should understand is that I was voted to be in the House, to solve issues which comes for debate. Was I voted to be walking out? It is not always that we should be taking the party positions. I am not there for partisan politics, we are there for the good of the people in our constituencies and the good of Zambians at large. What is destroying politics in this country is that we have indulged ourselves into partisan politics at the expense of our people!” Mulowa exclaimed.
Last month, when Justice Minister Given Lubinda introduced the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 for second reading, all UPND Members of Parliament, except three, walked out of Parliament save for three who opted to stay namely; Professor Geoffrey Luangwangwa of Nalikwanda constituency, Teddy Kasonso of Solwezi and Mukumbuta Mulowa.
And Mulowa has reiterated that UPND president Hakainde Hichilema did not condemn him for supporting the Bill.
“I was not voted to go and dance Kalela in the corridors of Parliament. I was voted to listen and to debate so that I can represent my people effectively. My President is a good man he has not condemned me in any way.” said Mulowa.
Source: News Diggers.
You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com
4 Comments
growing
Luna bana ba bulozi lusweli lwan’ola libuka zalindumeleti zaluna Bo mulowa mushemi musike kulibala buka yanakaywe ushandauzwi kin’i.
Simango
Alright bo MP but remember your future in politics
Antomwe
I thought UPND mps were all robots tailored to the aspirations of his worship H.H. and dancing to his …..
Lovemore
Mwana hesu, mu mubata ku to zusulusa Sikolo samina sale mwa Kitwe nji?
Mbali Luna ba Bali kwand’a Parliament lwa bona bu maswe bwa likalulo zemu ze mubata ku zwisa ni ku yolisa. Cwale mina mupalelwa cwani ku kwaluha meto.
Lu mibonela musili mwanesu.
Tukongote wa mwana Nongolo.