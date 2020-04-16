UPND MP Breaks Silence To Explain Why UPND MPs Must Defy Mr. Hichilema’s Directive.

Senanga UPND Member of Parliament Hon. Mukumbuta Mulowa says he was not voted to represent the party’s position when enacting laws in parliament but to represent the views of the people. In a latest interview, Mulowa vowed to vote for the Bill, as long as it was amended.

“What you should understand is that I was voted to be in the House, to solve issues which comes for debate. Was I voted to be walking out? It is not always that we should be taking the party positions. I am not there for partisan politics, we are there for the good of the people in our constituencies and the good of Zambians at large. What is destroying politics in this country is that we have indulged ourselves into partisan politics at the expense of our people!” Mulowa exclaimed.