COVID-19 | Latest Update Shoots Cumulative Total Past 50

A 10-year-old girl of Kabwe and three others have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total of cases in Zambia to 52.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said during the daily briefing in Lusaka that the 10-year-old who tested positive allegedly got the virus from a family that had visited from Lusaka.

He said the other three cases involve a 56-year-old woman of Kafue, a 40-year-old woman from Lusaka and a 19-year-old woman from Bauleni who was admitted to Chilenje hospital.

Dr. Chilufya said the four cases came out of the 188 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Recoveries remain at 30, with two deaths and 20 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Minister disclosed that 700 samples were collected out of Kafue and that results would be announced soon. He said mass screening in Kafue continues and would be extended to some specific areas in Lusaka.

He has urged members of the public to keep on adhering to health measures. Dr. Chilufya added that the directive from President Edgar Lungu that everyone should start using masks is a game changing intervention.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.

You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com