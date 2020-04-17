Four Court Officials, Two Businessmen, Charged With Drug Trafficking, Appear In Court But Remain Silent

Four court officials and two businessmen who were found with a case to answer in a matter they are charged with trafficking in cocaine which went missing at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court have opted to remain silent in their defence. The accused have since applied to the court to summon three people to testify in the matter which application the court has granted.

In this matter, businessmen Eric Chipango, Emmanuel Chimba and court officials Emmanuel Chirwa, Mathews Mukanda, Victor Nzaila, O’Brian Muyunda and Didie Kangwa, a senior clerk of court, are charged with one count of trafficking in 80.11 grames of cocaine without lawful authority and another count of trafficking in a kilogram of cocaine without lawful authority.

Chimba and Chirwa, a court interpreter, are further charged with another count of trafficking in 1.5 grammes of cocaine without lawful authority.

Chirwa also faces a count of trafficking in 4.5 grammes of cocaine without lawful authority and another count of theft by servant where he is alleged to have stolen 4.5 grammes of cocaine, the property of the government of Zambia.

The five were last month found with a case to answer by magistrate Victoria Chitulangoma and have been placed on their defence.

Bearvan Mengo, a court interpreter who was jointly charged with the five was, however, acquitted after the court found no evidence linking him to the charges.

When the case came up for opening of defence yesterday, the State said it was ready to proceed with the matter. But their lawyer Phil Muya from Keith Mweemba and Advocates, told magistrate Chitulangoma that the accused persons would remain silent in their defence. He then applied for the court to summon three witnesses to testify in the matter.

Magistrate Chitulangoma granted the application and adjourned the case to April 17, 2020 for possible opening of the defence.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.

You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com