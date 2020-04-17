The NRFA Falls Short On Its 2020 First Quarter Revenue Target

The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has failed to meet it’s 2020 first quarter revenue target by 20 percent after it collected only K328.5 million in toll fees instead of the projected K410 million.

NRFA Chief Executive Officer, Wallas Mumba said this is attributed to the reduced volumes of trucks and other vehicles due to the measures put in place to combat the further spread of Covid-19 in the country, whose cumulative total of cases stands at 52, with 30 recoveries and 2 deaths.

“The agency is optimistic the pandemic will be defeated soon so that the projected K 1.6 million could be attained by the end of this year,” Mr. Mumba said when he and Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in charge of e-governance Martine Mtonga called on Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe in Ndola on Friday morning.

He said the national road tolling programme has significantly contributed to the country’s road maintenance as the NRFA collected not less than K 1.2 billion from toll fess in 2019.

Mr Mumba urther said the national electronic tolling system which was initiated in 2018 whose usage by motorists currently stands at 24 percent is performing well as

nine thousand cards have so far been printed.

He said motorists can visit any toll plaza of their choice to collect the electronic cards. Later, Dr. Mtonga revealed that they were in Ndola to launch the nationwide electronic tolling system at Michael Chilufya Sata Toll plaza through the Smart Zambia project.

Dr. Mtonga said the cashless system will significantly reduce suspected queries of pilfering cash and allow government to access the funds on time unlike in the past when officers were first supposed to go to the bank to deposit the funds collected.

Mwakalombe said the electronic tolling system had come at the right time when Zambia was putting in place measures aimed preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Mr. Mwakalombe, however, bemoaned the increased volumes of trucks that are avoiding payment of toll fees by resorting to alternative routes such as the Ndola- Mufulira road.

