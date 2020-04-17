REFLECTION | What Can Africa Learn From The Covid-19 Blunders In The West Such As The UK Spending Â£16m On Coronavirus Tests That Didn’t Work?

Doing things that are politically acceptable is not always helpful. Doing what is right may, on the other hand, even create a backlash but leaders should rarely care about such backclashes and instead concentrate on doing what is just right.

Here in Zambia, a common question being asked is whether President Edgar Lungu’s Multisectoral Taskforce on COVID-19 is right by concentrating on testing every suspected case of Covid-19. The WHO says YES but someone wants to test aimlessly the entire Kafue District. This political stunt is not backed by any scientific research but seeks to put the public under a health scare fear blanket.

Africans must learn to trust and respect their leaders but are justified to be quick to speak against their (leaders’) actions where there is clear evidence to warrant such rebuke or they will continue to fall for political falsehoods that work against the continent’s progress as most negative talk about the continent is premised on hearsay, lacking expert evidence and often times, where such evidence exists, it carries a hidden agenda to perpetuate the inferiority complex that nothing good can come out of Africa.

It has been reported that Downing Street paid Â£16m to two Chinese companies despite the technology behind the kits being unproven, the New York Times reports. AllTest Biotech and Wondfo Biotech, both said their products met the health, safety and environmental standards set by the European Union. Public health officials reviewed the specifications on paper while the foreign office dispatched diplomats in China to ensure the companies existed and to examine their products. The gamble backfired as the tests, said to detect anitbodies for Coronavirus, did not work, according to a senior civil servant.

Finding antibody tests that work is seen as a critical stage in the battle against Coronavirus. Accusations the government was slow to respond to the Coronavirus crisis may have pushed ministers towards this blunder. After British officials complained about the faulty tests, both Chinese companies blamed British officials and politicians for misunderstanding or exaggerating the utility of the tests.

Now, the government has outlined plans for Britons to conduct antibody tests at home, with finger-prick kits that will be available from online stores. But the World Health Organisation has warned that rapid antibody tests “have limited utility” for patients, telling doctors that they remained unfit for clinical purposes until they were proved to be accurate and effective. Could we be driving towards another pitfall?

It’s not just Britain, the Western “brand” is suffering from what many see as a “slow and haphazard” response by Western governments to the COVID-19 outbreak. As the epicentre of the pandemic moved from China to Europe and now to the US, the weakness of Western neoliberal and neo-colonial systems has come to the fore.

As African countries started cancelling flights from former colonial countries and putting their citizens under quarantine, the myth of Western invincibility fell apart, alongside its corollary that only the Global South is susceptible to infectious epidemics. Indeed, it was perhaps the Western hubris and delusion of grandeur that initially made many governments in Europe and North America not take the outbreak of COVID-19 seriously.

In this unprecedented historical moment, many fear for the future. Africans do, too, but while they will certainly also go through a tough period, they should see this crisis as an opportunity to fast track the process of decolonialisation.

This first has to happen on a rhetorical level. The idea that Africa is a continent of disease and death has to be challenged, especially now that the West itself is suffering from major outbreaks and alarming death tolls.

This is a trite view about the continent informed by colonial, missionary and unethical humanitarian lenses that reduces an entire continent of 54 countries to a malicious or ignorant single story. Surely, there are undeniable weaknesses in many sectors of African states and economies, including healthcare, but that does not mean there is no infrastructure or services, nor preparedness, resilience, creativity, local knowledge or innovations that are utilised in normal times and times of emergencies.

The COVID-19 crisis is fast disrupting this colonial perspective that healthcare systems in Africa are the only ones always overwhelmed by outbreaks. COVID-19 has shown that austerity measures and lack of investment anywhere in the world cripple healthcare systems.

In many ways, the pandemic presents an opportunity for African people to see themselves differently, and the world to consider the African continent as a partner in finding solutions to complex problems such as COVID-19.

Copyright Â© 2020 ZR.

Acknowledgement: Article by David Mwambari, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Department of Conflict and Development Studies at Ghent University in Belgium.

