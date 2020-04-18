COVID-19 | Drinking Alcohol May Increase Chance Of Catching Coronavirus, WHO Warns

The World Health Organization has recommended limiting alcohol consumption during the Coronavirus pandemic as it can cause “health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviours, mental health issues and violence”.

According to WHO’s report, published yesterday: “Alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes. Therefore, people should minimise their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The authority has warned people not to believe the myth that drinking can protect people from Coronavirus. Instead, it can make people more vulnerable to it. WHO EURO’s Programme Manager for Alcohol and Illicit Drugs, Carina Ferreira-Borges, said high booze consumption in Europe could risk “too many victims.”

She added: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we should really ask ourselves what risks we are taking in leaving people under lockdown in their homes with a substance that is harmful both in terms of their health and the effects of their behaviour on others, including violence.”

WHO added: “Fear and misinformation have generated a dangerous myth that consuming high-strength alcohol can kill the Covid-19 virus.

“It does not. Consuming any alcohol poses health risks, but consuming high-strength ethyl alcohol (ethanol), particularly if it has been adulterated with methanol, can result in severe health consequences, including death.”

Some tips Carina Ferreira-Borges offered include:

– Avoid alcohol altogether

– Do not use alcohol to deal with emotions and stress

– Never mix alcohol with medications

– Avoid alcohol as a social cue for smoking

– And most importantly, reach out for help when necessary.

The WHO has also warned the public that 5G mobile networks cannot spread the virus and taking a hot bath does not prevent people from catching Coronavirus.

