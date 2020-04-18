London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, Says Wearing Face Masks In London Should Be ‘Compulsory’

Sadiq Khan has called on the government to make it compulsory for Londoners to wear face masks on public transport. Despite UK public health experts not currently recommending the use of face-coverings, Mr. Khan is lobbying for guidelines to be changed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it remains the case that medical masks should be reserved for healthcare workers, not the general public. The UK’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty has repeatedly said evidence supporting their effectiveness is weak.

But they were made mandatory in New York on Wednesday, with similar schemes also being operated in the Czech Republic and Slovakia because the primary benefit of covering your nose and mouth with a cloth mask is that you protect others in case you are infected. If you cough or sneeze, the mask can catch those respiratory droplets carrying the virus so they don’t land on other people or surfaces.

“Another part of getting to the new normal is continuing to stop the spread of the virus, and to do that I am issuing an Executive Order that says all people in public must wear a mask or face covering,” New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said.

“So it’s not going to protect you, but it is going to protect your neighbour,” says Dr. Daniel Griffin at Columbia University, an expert on infectious diseases. “If your neighbour is wearing a mask and the same thing happens, they’re going to protect you. So masks worn properly have the potential to benefit everyone.”

Mr. Khan said there is growing evidence from around the world that wearing face masks is effective in preventing the spreading of Covid-19.

