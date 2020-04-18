PRESS RELEASE: There Will Be No Branded UPND Face Masks

As UPND, we have made a position not to politicise the Coronavirus pandemic into a campaign tool. If anyone sees a UPND branded face mask, it’s not from us but the work of our political opponents.
We believe it’s chillingly desperate evil, and satanic to celebrate the prevalence of the disease and use it as a campaign vehicle, when the whole world is closing ranks to fight the pandemic across artificial barriers.
And by coincidence, the PF regalia being used to make these masks is from China the same place where the disease first broke out from, then how safe are these PF branded masks?
Meanwhile, we are aware that some of our former senior UPND officials who have gone back to PF but still have lots of our party regalia, which they have been using to fake defections and may want to make UPND face masks.
UPND is a decent party that does not engage in ungodly acts in making capital out of a deadly disease whose cure is still unknown.
Issued By:
Stephen Katuka
UPND Secretary General
Patriotic Zambian
There is nothing political about a face mask. Just make a lot of them in UPND colors and give to the marketeers.
Why are you trying to talk politis all the time . A face mask saves lives. It can be branded PF,UPND , NDC or even DP . It does not matter
ChaloBantu
You are dope
DOLA
Is Katuka telling us that we must reject everything from China since the desease started from there? Please clarify Sir!
The People v. OJ
This is good. Why should we cover our mouths and nose with party regalia atase. And the pf response is just shocking to say the least, if it was upnd that did this you would have seen YALI president and colleagues together with Monday Chanda streaming pressers on smart eagles. Shame on you ba PF.
Jomwa
Don’t use political uniforms to make masks please because some of us are made electorates we don’t belong to any political party,we are just like buyers in a shopping mall looking for a good manifesto among merchandise which befits us may God bless u Zambians.
GIBSON KALUBA
Lets be serious .This is not politics lives have to be served .I humbly request all politicians to do everything in their powers to save lives by giving masks in which ever colours they want be it red, green, yellow etc. Do not politicise this issue of corvid 19
CONCERNED CITIZEN
HH and your UPND can you grow up for once what’s wrong by you giving a part branded mask.
ChaloBantu
Why should I wear something branded with a PF logo and some politicians are busy supporting those moves. You people these is the time for political games, this is exactly what the WHO was talking about and here in Zambia you are politicising Covid-19.