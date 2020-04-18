Turkish Community Donates 2,000 Bags Of Mealie Meal To The Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

The Esther Lungu Foundation Trust has received a donation of 2,000 bags of Mealie Meal from the Turkish Community at the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust’s secretariat in Njolwe area today Friday the 17th of April, 2020. In the photo, First Lady Esther Lungu receives bags of Mealie Meal from the Turkish Community Chairman Cuma Kala, which she will later deliver to the victims of floods

Photo Credit: Thomas Nsama.

