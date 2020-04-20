PRESS RELEASE: No Entry Into Siavonga Without Masks

Monday – 20th April, 2020.

With effect from today, Monday 20th April,2020, no vehicle will be allowed entry into Siavonga District without masks, all minibus drivers are directed to ensure that their passengers have masks or the bus will not be allowed to pass through the check point.

Am instructing all siavonga traffic officers and Road Transport and Safety Agency to immediately position themselves.

No vehicle will be allowed entry into Siavonga District if passengers are without masks, road users are directed to take the directive serious to avoid going into conflict with law enforcement agencies.

Siavonga Town Council Police must equally join the crusade, those calling themselves “some of us” should know that they will not be given any special treatment.

Together we can stop the disease from spreading into Siavonga Town.

Issued By:

Lovemore Kanyama

Siavonga District Commissioner