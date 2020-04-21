COVID-19 | IOM Donates

International Organization for Immigration has donated materials for Covid-19 prevention worth K401,360 to three border posts in Eastern Province.

The donated materials will benefit Mwami, Chanida and Lusuntha border posts while other items will go to the Provincial Health office.

Speaking when he recieved the donation yesterday, Provincial Minister Makebi Zulu said all the 30 alerts that were subjected to Covid-19 tests in the province have turned out negative.

He said there is need for the people to improve on social distancing in the fight against Covid-19. Mr. Zulu said Zambia should work towards dropping the Covid-19 prevalence curve to zero

And IOM national Health physician Dr. Christina Lungu said the items will be shared between the ministry of Health and department of Immigration.

Dr. Lungu said the department of Immigration would use the items in ports of entry such as Mwami, Chanida and Lusuntha border posts.

She said her organization is also facilitating the training of staff at the ports of entry in Eastern Province and some community change agents in preparedness and response for Covid-19.

The donated materials include ; surgical gloves, handwashing station, disinfectants, handheld scanners among others.

