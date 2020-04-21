COVID-19 | Latest Update: Five Health Workers Test Positive

  1. Home
Headlines

|

Five health workers at Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus. The five positive cases came out of 322 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 70.

The number of health workers who have tested positive for Coronavirus is now 8, with the first three being from Chilenje Hospital. President Edgar Lungu has sent his warm wishes to heal the workers and wished them a quick recovery.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has also disclosed that mass screening and testing will be conducted in Emmasdale and Chaisa tomorrow to quicken the process of tracing those exposed to the virus.

10 Comments

  1. Hamoonga

    Too bad even our health workers,I wish them a very quick recovery.

    Reply

  2. Joseph brown

    numbers keep on increase where are we going God come to our aid

    Reply

  3. Please God help us

    Only God can end this rains of fire, corona-19 virus is a demon which rises from the sea to distroy man kind

    Reply

  4. Jessey Lingard

    That’s bad to our health worker may the Almighty God be with u for quick recovery…!!!

    Reply

  5. Tyson

    Only God Knows

    Reply

  6. Same same fye

    Give the health workers proper ppe

    Reply

  7. gift hamweene kauta

    Hmmm too bad

    Reply

  8. gift hamweene kauta

    Hmmm too bad it’s getting worse.

    Reply

  9. Naz

    This keeps on escalating,but then if covid is said to have no cure,how is it possible for someone to recover,could it be machine error?

    Reply

