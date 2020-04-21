COVID-19 | Latest Update: Five Health Workers Test Positive

Five health workers at Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus. The five positive cases came out of 322 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 70.
The number of health workers who have tested positive for Coronavirus is now 8, with the first three being from Chilenje Hospital. President Edgar Lungu has sent his warm wishes to heal the workers and wished them a quick recovery.
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has also disclosed that mass screening and testing will be conducted in Emmasdale and Chaisa tomorrow to quicken the process of tracing those exposed to the virus.
Hamoonga
Too bad even our health workers,I wish them a very quick recovery.
Joseph brown
numbers keep on increase where are we going God come to our aid
Please God help us
Only God can end this rains of fire, corona-19 virus is a demon which rises from the sea to distroy man kind
Jessey Lingard
That’s bad to our health worker may the Almighty God be with u for quick recovery…!!!
Tyson
Only God Knows
Same same fye
Give the health workers proper ppe
gift hamweene kauta
Hmmm too bad
gift hamweene kauta
Hmmm too bad it’s getting worse.
Pharaoh
Indeed its to bad for our H/ workers who will rescue us!.
Naz
This keeps on escalating,but then if covid is said to have no cure,how is it possible for someone to recover,could it be machine error?