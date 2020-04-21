COVID-19 | Latest Update: Five Health Workers Test Positive

Five health workers at Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus. The five positive cases came out of 322 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 70.

The number of health workers who have tested positive for Coronavirus is now 8, with the first three being from Chilenje Hospital. President Edgar Lungu has sent his warm wishes to heal the workers and wished them a quick recovery.