PRESS RELEASE: Announcing The Death Of Chief Kasomalunga

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the untimely death of His Royal Highness Chief Kasomalunga of the Unga People in Lunga District.

The Chief who passed on on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Mansa General Hospital in Mansa District has served the Unga people for 58 years making him the longest – serving Traditional Leader in Luapula Province. He was aged 93 at the time of his demise.