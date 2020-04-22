Inflows Into Lake Kariba Reservoir Poor In 2020

ZESCO Limited Managing Director Victor Mundende says inflows of water into the Lake Kariba reservoir remained poor in the 2020 rainy season.

Mundende, however, says by Mid-March, 2020, water levels exceeded the comparable Long Term Mean, the 2014/15 and 2018/19 hydrological years.

Mundende said this after the tour of Kariba North Bank on Friday.

“The 2019/20 Hydrological season begun on 1 October, 2019. The 2019/2020 rainfall season performed above average for most parts of the country, except a few areas in the southern part. Inflows into the Lake Kariba reservoir remained poor up until Mid-March 2020 when it exceeded the comparable Long Term Mean, the 2014/15 and 2018/19 hydrological years. The period Mid-March to date, the lake received reasonably high inflows with a peak of 4149 m3/s on 31 March, 2020 with the expected second peak yet to occur. 2019 End Of Year Reservoir level was 476.69 m above sea level which is 8% of the Live Storage. Projected 2020 end of year reservoir level will be advised by Zambezi River Authority (ZRA),” Mundende said.

“Yes, the rainfall has been very good in the nation, it has been above normal, but if you scan back and look at these areas here in Southern Province, these are actually below normal and this is where we have the lower catchment area for Kariba and also Itezhitezhi. Yes we have had floods in Copperbelt, Eastern and Luapula provinces but not much of floods in the southern part. Yes we had a bit of flooding in Gweembe that was only for a few days, and then it went down. In fact, we would wish that those floods which were happening would happen here then we would have been very happy in terms of water.”

He said the Kariba dam cannot be filled in a single season.

“Kariba dam is a multi-year reservoir. What I mean is that you cannot fill the dam in one single season, it takes three years of good rainfall to fill it up to the maximum. Similarly, it means on the reverse side, when it is full, you can use the water from that reservoir for the next three years even when you have a drought as long as you are not using it at full generation but at minimum generation,” Mundende said.

“So right now we are beginning from a very low level, about seven percent and we are trying to raise the reservoir so that we can have enough storage so it means that this year, we can’t, no matter how good the rainfall is, we can’t fill the reservoir but we can only raise up to a third of what we can raise to reach the maximum.”

