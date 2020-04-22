Jonas Chanda Elevated To The Position Of Vice Chairman

The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt have elevated Provincial Party Vice Secretary Dr. Jonas Chanda to the position of Vice Chairman.

Dr. Chanda who is Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament takes over a position that was held by Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe. Copperbelt Patriotic Front Chairman Nathan Chanda had disclosed the development in a statement.

Chanda has also announced the appointment of Gilbert Kasongo as Vice Provincial Secretary while Bonnie Kaonga becomes the Vice Information and Publicity Secretary (IPS) for the Youths in the Province.

He further disclosed that the appointments are with immediate effect.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who is also the Patriotic Front Party President and the Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila, I wish to inform you that Dr. Jonas Chanda, MP (Bwana Mkubwa) has been appointed as PF Copperbelt Vice Provincial Chairman.” Chanda stated.

He has since urged all PF Party Structures and members in the Province to give the new members all the support and cooperation.

“As Copperbelt we remain resolved with the candidature of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at the General Conference and in the 2021 General Elections.” he added.

