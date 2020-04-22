PRESS RELEASE: Ensure You Tear Up Mask Before Discarding It

Ndola – 21st April, 2020.

THE Ndola City Council would like to advise everyone using disposable masks to ensure they tear them up before throwing them away.

The Public health department is further encouraging users of gloves and face masks that they should be washed with water and soap for 20 seconds, and then be cut into small parts to prevent re-using them.

The Local Authority is sad to learn that some street garbage pickers are picking disposable masks, washing them and offering them for resale to unsuspecting residents.

This is very dangerous and any such individuals involved in this vice will actually be prosecuted. The Local Authority is also advising residents against the purchase of disposable face masks from the streets.

Meanwhile, the Ndola City Council would also like to remind residents using reusable masks to ensure they wash them with soap every so often as well as press them with heat.

The Public Health Department is therefore encouraging those using reusable masks to have at least two or three.

And as a reminder noting that the use of face masks is mandatory, the Ndola City Council would like to encourage the proper use of face masks;

• Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

• Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

• Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

• Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.

• To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask).

Remember, masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Issued By:

Ms. Tilyenji Mwanza

Public Relations Manager

Ndola City Council

You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com