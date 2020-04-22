  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. PRESS RELEASE: President Lungu Mourns Chief Kasoma Lunga
Headlines

PRESS RELEASE: President Lungu Mourns Chief Kasoma Lunga

|

22nd April, 2020.

His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia is sad that the country has lost a number of traditional leaders in the recent months and has sent a message of condolences to Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa on the death of Chief Kasoma Lunga of the Unga people.

The President has also wished the bereaved family and the Unga people of Lunga District God’s guidance as they mourn Chief Kasoma Lunga, whose original name was Mr. Kasongo Muchembe.

“It is sad that we are losing traditional leaders who are the custodians of our cultures. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the President lamented.

In recent months, the country has lost Chief Nyamphande of the Nsenga people of Petauke, Senior Chief Ndungu of the Luvale people of Zambezi and Chieftainess Shikabeta of Rufunsa.

Issued By:

Isaac Chipampe
Special Assistant To The President
Press and Public Relations
State House.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.

You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com

4 Comments

  1. Elijah kings kafwelu

    Too bad may his soul rest in peace

    Reply

  2. Kintu shatu

    Too bad may his soul rest in peace, and congrats my president for the good will and the heart you have for the people of Zambia

    Reply

  3. chileshe makasa

    My condolences to the unga people, the land of my father’s. Rest n peace my chief kasomalung.

    Reply

  4. Abraham kalifwa

    May the luapulanian chief rest in peace and love to all

    Reply

Leave a Reply