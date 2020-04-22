PRESS RELEASE: President Lungu Mourns Chief Kasoma Lunga

His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia is sad that the country has lost a number of traditional leaders in the recent months and has sent a message of condolences to Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa on the death of Chief Kasoma Lunga of the Unga people.
The President has also wished the bereaved family and the Unga people of Lunga District God’s guidance as they mourn Chief Kasoma Lunga, whose original name was Mr. Kasongo Muchembe.
“It is sad that we are losing traditional leaders who are the custodians of our cultures. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the President lamented.
In recent months, the country has lost Chief Nyamphande of the Nsenga people of Petauke, Senior Chief Ndungu of the Luvale people of Zambezi and Chieftainess Shikabeta of Rufunsa.
Issued By:
Isaac Chipampe
Special Assistant To The President
Press and Public Relations
State House.
Elijah kings kafwelu
Too bad may his soul rest in peace
Kintu shatu
Too bad may his soul rest in peace, and congrats my president for the good will and the heart you have for the people of Zambia
chileshe makasa
My condolences to the unga people, the land of my father’s. Rest n peace my chief kasomalung.
Abraham kalifwa
May the luapulanian chief rest in peace and love to all