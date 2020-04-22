PRESS RELEASE: President Lungu Mourns Chief Kasoma Lunga

22nd April, 2020.

His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia is sad that the country has lost a number of traditional leaders in the recent months and has sent a message of condolences to Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa on the death of Chief Kasoma Lunga of the Unga people.

The President has also wished the bereaved family and the Unga people of Lunga District God’s guidance as they mourn Chief Kasoma Lunga, whose original name was Mr. Kasongo Muchembe.

“It is sad that we are losing traditional leaders who are the custodians of our cultures. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the President lamented.

In recent months, the country has lost Chief Nyamphande of the Nsenga people of Petauke, Senior Chief Ndungu of the Luvale people of Zambezi and Chieftainess Shikabeta of Rufunsa.

Issued By:

Isaac Chipampe

Special Assistant To The President

Press and Public Relations

State House.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.

You can get in touch with our news team by emailing us at: editor@zambiareports.com